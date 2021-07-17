Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Post Earnings of $5.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12. CACI International reported earnings per share of $3.68 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $18.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.10 to $18.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $17.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.20.

NYSE CACI traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $264.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,702. CACI International has a 12 month low of $194.28 and a 12 month high of $266.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 378,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,547,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in CACI International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CACI International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,445,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

