Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Short Interest Update

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 156.1% from the June 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRDCY opened at $21.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.33. Bridgestone has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. Bridgestone had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 0.80%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bridgestone will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. It operates through two segments, Tires and Diversified Products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and mining vehicles, industrial machinery, agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, etc.; automotive parts; retreading materials and services; automotive maintenance and repair services; tire raw materials; and other tire-related products.

