Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.59

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.50, with a volume of 40947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank lowered Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

