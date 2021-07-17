Bradford Crutchfield Sells 17,000 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.53, for a total value of $3,171,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bradford Crutchfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.69, for a total value of $3,258,730.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $171.18 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.57 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.75 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. Equities analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

