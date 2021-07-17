Bounty0x Price Tops $0.0009 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $206,775.65 and approximately $70,815.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00048438 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.04 or 0.00794240 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005848 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

