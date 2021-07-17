BOOM (BOOM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, BOOM has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and $64,566.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002563 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00014337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00809817 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

