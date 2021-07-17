Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Down 66.3% in June

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the June 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.30.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.