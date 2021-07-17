BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

