BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.83. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $15.75.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.