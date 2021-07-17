Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s Quiet Period To Expire on July 20th (OTCMKTS:BSGAU)

Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s (OTCMKTS:BSGAU) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 20th. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 10th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.02.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Safari Group Acquisition Corp. Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.