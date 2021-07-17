Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) Short Interest Update

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund (NYSE:BGB) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 63,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 135,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BGB stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 858,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,307. Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.68.

Get Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 210,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Company Profile

Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone/GSO Strategic Credit Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.