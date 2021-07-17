BlackRock Inc. Takes $84,000 Position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Separately, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Partner Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partner Communications alerts:

Shares of Partner Communications stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. Partner Communications Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.41 million, a P/E ratio of 210.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Partner Communications Company Profile

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, and roaming services, as well as services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Partner Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partner Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.