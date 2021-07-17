BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 166.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $1,086,000. Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter worth about $267,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $15.25 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $16.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.09. The stock has a market cap of $923.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

