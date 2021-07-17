BlackRock Inc. Invests $172,000 in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,504 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth about $1,495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 238.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Springowl Associates LLC bought a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Millicom International Cellular currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.83. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.27. Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.