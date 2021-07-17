BlackRock Inc. Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,926 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in The L.S. Starrett were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The L.S. Starrett by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCX opened at $8.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $9.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.95.

The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.94 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, China, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

