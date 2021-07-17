BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,822 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Manhattan Bridge Capital worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,940,000. 11.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $6.39 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a market cap of $61.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.73.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 13.20%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

