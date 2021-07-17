BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Lifted to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America started coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.82.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $109.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.27. BlackLine has a one year low of $71.20 and a one year high of $154.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.58 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $1,140,500.00. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $610,620.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 61,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,259,465.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,897 shares of company stock worth $13,466,374. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BL. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at about $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter worth $4,238,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.