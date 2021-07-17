BlackCoin Trading Down 20.8% This Week (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0447 or 0.00000142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $20,966.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017669 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,782,543 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

