Bitzeny Reaches One Day Volume of $3.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 17th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $94,927.60 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.38 or 0.00377270 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00009325 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

