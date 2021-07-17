BitWhite Reaches Market Capitalization of $49,282.78 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 17th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $49,282.78 and $19,210.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00011591 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000520 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

