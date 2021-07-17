Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIR. National Bankshares upped their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.16.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Shares of BIR stock opened at C$4.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 239.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.41.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.5079394 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.