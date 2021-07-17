Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) Shares Down 3%

Bioqual, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) traded down 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.00 and last traded at $80.00. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average session volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.50.

The stock has a market cap of $72 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of -0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.58.

Get Bioqual alerts:

Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.58 million for the quarter. Bioqual had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

Bioqual, Inc provides research, development, pre-clinical, and testing/assay services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bioqual Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioqual and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.