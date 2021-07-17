BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.73.
BioNTech stock opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
