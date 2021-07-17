BioNTech’s (BNTX) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research note released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $194.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNTX. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.73.

BioNTech stock opened at $231.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $54.10 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,767,000 after acquiring an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

