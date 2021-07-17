BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Short Interest Update

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the June 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in BioNTech by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $231.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.58. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $252.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 31.34 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

