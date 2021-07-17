BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 2%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) shares were up 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.19 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 8,833 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 19,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHGE shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BiomX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of BiomX in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. As a group, analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BiomX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,556,000. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

