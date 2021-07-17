Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) versus MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) Head to Head Review

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) and MyMD Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MYMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

Get Biomerica alerts:

This table compares Biomerica and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biomerica -61.55% -45.06% -35.82% MyMD Pharmaceuticals N/A -38.60% -34.99%

30.4% of Biomerica shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Biomerica shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of MyMD Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biomerica and MyMD Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biomerica $6.69 million 6.95 -$2.34 million ($0.23) -16.43 MyMD Pharmaceuticals $1.58 million 128.85 -$17.58 million N/A N/A

Biomerica has higher revenue and earnings than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Biomerica has a beta of -0.72, suggesting that its share price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MyMD Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Biomerica and MyMD Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biomerica 0 0 3 0 3.00 MyMD Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Biomerica presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 199.82%. Given Biomerica’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Biomerica is more favorable than MyMD Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Biomerica beats MyMD Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc., a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations. It primarily sells its products for gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and various esoteric tests at the physicians' offices and over-the-counter drugstores, and hospital/clinical laboratories. The company is also developing InFoods, an irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) therapy technology and diagnostic-guided therapy that is designed to allow physicians to identify specific foods that when removed from the patient's diet can alleviate the patient's IBS symptoms; Helicobacter pylori products; and develops, tests, validates, and sells diagnostic products for COVID-19 infection. Biomerica, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

MyMD Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug products in the targeting of aging and age-related diseases; autoimmune diseases; and chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders. It commercializes MYMD-1, a novel therapeutic to impact conditions related to immunometabolic dysregulation; and SUPERA-1R, a synthetic cannabidiol that offers bioavailability and potency than botanicals. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.