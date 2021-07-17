BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BioLife Solutions has pioneered the next generation of preservation solutions designed to maintain the viability and health of cellular matter and tissues during freezing, transportation and storage. Based on their proprietary bio-packaging technology and a patented understanding of the mechanism of cellular damage and death, these products enable the biotechnology and medical community to address a growing problem that exists today. “

BLFS has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.50. BioLife Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $49.47.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,548.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,566 shares of company stock worth $7,582,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $895,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $288,000. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

