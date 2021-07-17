Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $107.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BHVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.45.

BHVN stock opened at $125.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.66 and a 1-year high of $126.65.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 137.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

