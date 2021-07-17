Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $335.11 and last traded at $335.85. Approximately 16,918 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,725,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $352.06.

Several equities analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.34.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.63. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in Biogen by 4.5% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

