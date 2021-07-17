Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for WPP (LON:WPP)

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 980 ($12.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s previous close.

WPP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,090 ($14.24) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,042.55 ($13.62).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 948.20 ($12.39) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 984.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of £11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.91. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 558 ($7.29) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

In related news, insider Keith Weed acquired 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 976 ($12.75) per share, with a total value of £29,972.96 ($39,159.86). Also, insider Thomas Ilube bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 949 ($12.40) per share, with a total value of £21,827 ($28,517.12). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,652,960.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

