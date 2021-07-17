Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TATYY. Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of TATYY stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tate & Lyle has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $46.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.92.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

