Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) a $13.19 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a $13.19 price objective on CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OTGLY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. AlphaValue cut CD Projekt to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CD Projekt from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.19.

Shares of CD Projekt stock opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.93. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

