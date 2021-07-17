Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells $7,181,729.94 in Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $7,181,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BSY stock opened at $58.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.66.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth about $92,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

