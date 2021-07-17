Benoit Dageville Sells 100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.80, for a total value of $14,530,995.20.

NYSE SNOW opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research set a $264.62 target price on Snowflake and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

