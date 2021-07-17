Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Belden were worth $59,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Belden in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Belden by 16.2% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $47.00 on Friday. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 16.77% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

