Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BELFA opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.28. Bel Fuse has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $110.64 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 7.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Bel Fuse worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

