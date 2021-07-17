BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is Old Well Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Old Well Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,288 shares during the quarter. BeiGene makes up 5.7% of Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Old Well Partners LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $11,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in BeiGene by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 81,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after buying an additional 18,914 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 2.6% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 73.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at about $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BGNE opened at $325.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $338.49. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $204.17 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $605.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.90 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 135.24%. Research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BeiGene from $357.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.63.

In related news, CFO Howard Liang sold 446 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $162,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,553,149 shares in the company, valued at $566,899,385. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total value of $97,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,890 shares of company stock worth $12,482,413. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

