Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.550 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

