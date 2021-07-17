Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Beazley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Investec raised shares of Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beazley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.00.

Beazley stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40. Beazley has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.80.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

