Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Up 4.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $89.31 and last traded at $89.31. 9,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,215,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on BEAM. Redburn Partners began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.86.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $3,660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $315,274.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock worth $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 322.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,779,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,481 shares during the last quarter. MWG Management Limited boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 129,359.5% during the first quarter. MWG Management Limited now owns 2,362,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,105,000 after buying an additional 2,360,810 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 663.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 593,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,513,000 after buying an additional 515,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 42.8% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 566,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,368,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

