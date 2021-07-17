Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,982 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,982 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMF. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $220,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.61. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

