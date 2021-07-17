Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 3,205 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in South State were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of South State by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of South State in the fourth quarter worth $2,024,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of South State by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

SSB opened at $76.40 on Friday. South State Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. South State had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $358.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that South State Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

In other news, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $372,724.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John C. Pollok sold 4,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $365,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,971 shares of company stock worth $961,736 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

South State Company Profile

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

