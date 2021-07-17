Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,107,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,060,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP now owns 1,369,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,230,000 after purchasing an additional 265,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,488,000 after purchasing an additional 322,991 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $103.08 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $77.64 and a 52-week high of $104.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.00.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

