Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 3,535 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,964.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,862,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,656 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 110,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,179,287.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $1,536,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

