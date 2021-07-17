Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 5,816 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,614 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,508,260 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT opened at $125.80 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.55. The stock has a market cap of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. upped their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

