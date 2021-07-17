BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Get BCB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of BCBP opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $16.15.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 67.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after buying an additional 5,290 shares during the period. 35.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BCB Bancorp (BCBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.