Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Trading Down 7.5%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) dropped 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 25,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

