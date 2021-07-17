Basid Coin (BASID) Achieves Market Cap of $66.61 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $66.61 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00048796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00013876 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00799783 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Basid Coin

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

