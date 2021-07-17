Basf’s (BASFY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 price objective on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Basf to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of Basf stock opened at $19.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Basf will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.9124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

