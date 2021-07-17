Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Cut to C$38.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABX. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$32.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.55.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$26.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. The company has a market cap of C$46.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$23.63 and a 1 year high of C$41.09.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.79 billion. On average, analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In other news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total value of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at C$3,787,536.78.

Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

