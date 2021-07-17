Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

