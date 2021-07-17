Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%.
Barnes Group has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NYSE B opened at $48.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.
In other Barnes Group news, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $60,996.00. Insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.
B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.29.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
